Your Answers: Practical Clothes!

What if a pair of pants could soften the blow from a fall?

A company in Quebec, Canada has created what it calls "smart pants".

These pants are equipped with an airbag and sensors that track a person's movement with the airbag inflating in the event of a fall.

For our write-to-us last week, we wanted you to hear your ideas for practical clothing!

Students used our inbox form online or sent us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

--

Dear NewsDepth,

I think we can make a shirt that can alert you from any sound that might come from something dangerous like a bear.

- Zander, Cork Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

Something that I would make is wheelchairs for ice so that if some people would have a dream of skating in a wheelchair so they can fulfill their dream.

— Isabella, Kensington Intermediate

Dear NewsDepth,

My idea for practical clothing is pajama pants, but they have built in pillows, so they keep to extra warm and comfy at night. Or maybe even during the day when any season is happening (Especially winter). I also think we should make those pants for animals too. Because people are not the only ones that get cold so do animals!

— Hayley, Eastwoods Intermediate School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think we should make an outfit so it will be so hard to find each other in hide in seek. So the way it works is there is a button on the sweater, and it is also on the sweatpants and then you keep on pressing the button until it camouflages to look like where you are at.

- Zoe, William Bruce Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I think a good idea for clothing is to have magnets or strings that are in all pants pockets. Once you attach the strings to your belongings, they will never fall out of your pockets which will help with people who lose their things all of the time.

— Adrian, Claggett Middle School