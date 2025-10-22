Ohio House passes plan to overhaul THC law. Senate has issues with it

Ohio House lawmakers, by an 86-8 vote, advanced long-stalled legislation Wednesday afternoon revising cannabis laws and more strictly regulating other THC products, like those derived from hemp with delta-THC or THC-A.

Among dozens of changes, the latest version of Senate Bill 56 establishes a regulatory structure for what the state calls “intoxicating” hemp products. Under it, retailers who want to sell intoxicating hemp would need one of several licenses. It carves out THC drinks, which could be served at bars and restaurants, and sold at grocery stores and corner stores.

Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) has led the House negotiations. “A lot of what the Senate wanted to see was kind of the bones of this of this deal anyway,” Stewart said Wednesday morning.

SB 56 puts limits on how potent THC products can be but permits Ohioans to share with each other. It also distribute tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue through what’s known as the Host Community Cannabis Fund, which would go to cities and towns with dispensaries.

Five GOP and three Democratic legislators voted against SB 56 on the floor.

The Senate still has to sign off on the changes—and is unlikely to okay them outright, Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) said Wednesday.

“Admittedly, we got their version of changes relatively recently,” McColley said. “The initial briefing I got, there are going to be some things that ... some members of our caucus will have issues with.”

Lawmakers have gone back and forth over modifying the recreational marijuana law since it became legal for Ohioans 21 and older in December 2023. Efforts to regulate unregulated hemp have been folded into that effort.

Check back for more.