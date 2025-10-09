Ohio smoke stores, manufacturers sue over Gov. DeWine's hemp ban

Three businesses affiliated with the hemp industry have sued Gov. Mike DeWine over his announced short-term ban of hemp products with psychoactive ingredients, like delta-8 THC and THC-A.

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, the retailers argue DeWine acted outside his authorities as governor, according to documents obtained by the Statehouse News Bureau.

“It is statutory law that products containing ‘hemp’ and ‘hemp products’ are not adulterated,” the lawsuit reads. “Yet, (Gov.) DeWine’s basis for invoking emergency is that these products are adulterated.”

DeWine signed an executive order Wednesday afternoon that both seeks to redefine hemp, by excluding “intoxicating hemp” from the Ohio Revised Code’s definition of hemp, and declares an adulterated consumer product emergency. That emergency declaration gives retailers statewide until Tuesday to clear their shelves of any products fitting that definition—which will then be under a 90-day ban.

“It is absolutely absurd that a 14-year-old, a 13-year-old can walk into a store and buy this stuff. It’s never what anybody intended,” DeWine said. “I don’t think you’ll find one legislator who will tell you that it was intended, so yeah, I went back to our lawyers.”

Since late 2023, DeWine has made it clear he wants legislators to regulate intoxicating hemp products. It has been mostly touch and go on how to handle the gray area the federal government created in 2018, when Congress removed cannabis products with less than 0.3 percent delta-9 THC from the definition of marijuana. Most products contain psychoactive ingredients that still induce a high, but are legal at any age.

In early 2024, however, he said he could not “do anything without action by the state legislature.”

This is breaking news. Check back for more.