Your Answers: What would you say in a speech if you were the first to walk on Mars?

NASA has selected 10 new astronaut candidates from over 8,000 applicants to join its corps, preparing them for future missions to the Moon and potentially Mars!

These candidates will undergo two years of intensive training as part of NASA’s broader Artemis program, which aims to establish a sustained lunar presence and pave the way for deep space exploration.

For our write-to-us last week, we wanted you to imagine you’re an astronaut who just landed on Mars.

What would you say as you take your first steps on the red planet?

Students used our inbox form online or sent us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

Dear NewsDepth,

I would probably say "it's a lot different than I expected, what am I saying this is way better than what I expected!" and laugh.

- Charlotte, Clagget School

Dear NewsDepth,

I would say, "Roger Roger I landed on Mars and yes, it is red. This is one small step for man and one huge leap for mankind. I hope as I have accomplished my dream everyone else can accomplish theirs as well. I want to say thank you to all the people who have helped me reach where I am now."

— Jonathan, Freedom School

Dear NewsDepth,

Here is what I would do if I was on Mars. First, I would DEFINITELY bring Newshound and then he would be the first dog on Mars. Hopefully we won't find a fossil because news hound is going to try to eat it! Silly news hound!

— Bentley, Mulberry Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

One small step for WOMAN one giant leap for WOMANkind!

- Madelyn, Hillsdale Local Schools

Dear NewsDepth,

When I step on the red planet I would be excited and say it is cold ! I could explore into the sand storm and I would see if I can find life! I would be excited to play with my friends! I would be excited to explore the red plant. As you can tell I am excited to go on the red planet!

— Harper, Waynesfield-Goshen Elementary