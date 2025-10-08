Write To Us: Favorite Hiking Spots?

The Towpath Trail in Northeast Ohio was once used by mules to pull canal boats in the 1800s.

Today, it's a 101-mile path for walking, biking, and enjoying nature, thanks to efforts to restore it after years of damage.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to tell us: What are your favorite hiking spots?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their space speeches.

