Your Answers: How can we enjoy nature without harming it?

Ohio is full of natural wonders!

In last week’s episode, we learned how Lake Erie helped change our state’s ecology and economy.

And we went chasing waterfalls with Jeff on a brand-new Spot On Science segment.

For our write-to-us last week, we wanted to know: How can we enjoy nature without harming it?

Students used our inbox form online or sent us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

Dear NewsDepth,

When we're eating outside, we don't throw our food on the ground. We pick it up and take it to the trash and we clean up water messes we make in public so that our environment is safe and clean.

- Sean-Tier, Edgewood Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

We can enjoy nature without harming by not cutting down trees. We can plant new trees. Another way is let bees give off pollen to flowers. Lastly don't litter. As you can see there are many ways to enjoy nature without harming.

— Grayson, Marion Local

Dear NewsDepth,

You could do a local nature cleanup, and you could not litter. You could shut your trash can lids because if they fall over trash won't blow away. You could also donate money to your local animal shelter to help rescue animals. And when you go fishing you could throw the fish back, and you could clean up your local beach!

— Royce, Westlake Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

We can pick up trash and not litter and make sure we don't harm the animals. And hang up swings on trees without hurting the tree!! I love going out in nature.

- Brinley, Little Miami Elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

We can enjoy nature without harming it by taking care of the animals, by not hurting their homes! If you see an animal home, just leave it be, maybe watch and see if any animals come in or out! Animals are really cool to watch! Thank you!

— Norah, Ayer Elementary