Write To Us: What would you say in a speech if you were the first to walk on Mars?

NASA has selected 10 new astronaut candidates from over 8,000 applicants to join its corps, preparing them for future missions to the Moon and potentially Mars!

These candidates will undergo two years of intensive training as part of NASA’s broader Artemis program, which aims to establish a sustained lunar presence and pave the way for deep space exploration.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to imagine you’re an astronaut who just landed on Mars.

What would you say as you take your first steps on the red planet?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their space speeches.

