Petting Zoo: Moose Rescued after Tumble into Well

In Maine, a moose was rescued after falling into a well!

Delany Gardner and her family had just purchased a large acre property. While exploring, 15-year-old Cole Brown discovered a well. Inside, a large moose.

Regional Wildlife Biologist Steve Dunham joined the moose in the well, helping to hoist him out. The rescue took about 12-14 people to get done and took just over an hour.

Landowner Delaney Gardner said, "So heartwarming just to see how the community comes together whenever someone else in the community needs help all the way down to our wildlife and protecting that."