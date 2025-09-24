Write To Us: How can we enjoy nature without harming it?
Ohio is full of natural wonders!
In this week’s episode, we learn how Lake Erie helped change our state’s ecology and economy.
And we go chasing waterfalls with Jeff on a brand-new Spot On Science segment.
For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: How can we enjoy nature without harming it?
Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.
