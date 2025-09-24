© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: How can we enjoy nature without harming it?

Published September 24, 2025 at 2:56 PM EDT

Ohio is full of natural wonders!

In this week’s episode, we learn how Lake Erie helped change our state’s ecology and economy.

And we go chasing waterfalls with Jeff on a brand-new Spot On Science segment.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: How can we enjoy nature without harming it?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

Tags
NewsDepth Season 56 NewsDepth: Inbox