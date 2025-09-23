Your Answers: Create an Alebrije!

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, our Sketchbook this week is about alebrijes.

Alebrijes are brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures that depict spirit animals, often combining features from various animals.

For our write-to-us this week, we had you create your very own alebrije!

--

Dear NewsDepth,

This is Crazy Cat. She is crazy for color which is why she is so colorful. Her favorite color is Rainbow, her favorite animal is a mini golden doodle, and her favorite food is chicken nuggets!

- Kensli, Parkwood Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I made an animal with the head of a rabbit, body of a fish, and a lion's tail.

— Madely, Hillsdale Local Schools

Dear NewsDepth,

— Pax, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Dear NewsDepth,

I am going to draw a dog with spots and hearts and with cute eyes and cat paws with hearts. Next it will have trees on its back with flowers on it to.

- Gretchen, St. Gabriel

Dear Newsdepth,

This is my spirit animal, its a mix of a jaguar and a eagle. the name at the top is Japanese for Jaguar, you pronounce it jagaa.

— Keara, Gordon Dewitt Elementary School