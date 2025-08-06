RTA adding new trolley, modifying Routes 1 & 6

The Greater Dayton RTA is adding a new trolley route.

Beginning August 31, Route 3 will travel from the Eastown Transit Center in east Dayton through downtown and head northeast to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The Greater Dayton RTA Dayton's new Route 3 will begin August 31, 2025. The electric trolley will service the east area of Dayton.

Major destinations along Route 3 include Ballpark Village, Dayton Children’s, the Oregon District, Kroger on Wayne Avenue, Belmont High School and the Eastown Shopping Center.

The electric trolley will run seven days a week from

6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a frequency of approximately 35 minutes.

Changes are also being made to the east ends of Routes 1 and 6 at the Airway Road and Woodman Drive corridor.

Route 1 will now turn south onto Woodman Drive and end at Eastown Transit Center on Linden Avenue.

The Greater DAyton RTA Changes to RTA Routes 1 and 6. They take affect Aug. 31, 2025.

Route 6 will turn east onto Airway Road from Woodman Drive and continue to serve Wright State University and Pentagon Boulevard.