DPS: Families must transport their own high school students

This school year, Dayton Public Schools won't purchase RTA bus passes for high school students. It's expecting about 4,000 students in grades 9-12.

According to Superintendent David Lawrence, the district is prohibited from supplying the passes per state legislation.

"House Bill 96 that says we cannot provide bus fares to kids, and they can't transfer downtown," he said.

The measure was part of the state budget Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed into law.

This means parents will be physically and financially responsible for getting their high schoolers to and from school. Lawrence said the district has been surveying DPS families who are now trying to figure out the best transportation option for their high schooler.

"Some are planning to carpool, others say they will drive their child, others say their child can walk," Lawrence explained. "Others will have to buy a pass to ride the RTA."

Lawrence believes this will create a financial burden for DPS families.

The Greater Dayton RTA has 20 fixed routes. It's a primary form of transportation for some DPS high schoolers. Each one-way ride costs $2.20. Riders have payment options either online, using the RTA app or with a reloadable Tapp Pay card.

Meanwhile, the district is including transportation information in their upcoming freshmen seminar classes.

"Right now we have about 300 kids in the building. They are being taught how to ride the bus to the extent that we can, where they don't have to go to the hub," Lawrence said.

DPS will transport students who are homeless, living in a group home or in foster care.

The district does transport elementary and middle school students who live more than 1.5 miles from their school. They also transport students attending districtwide charter schools.