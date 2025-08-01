Jewish leaders from the U.S. sign a letter urging Israel to allow more aid into Gaza

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Jewish leaders call for action by Israel.

More than 1,000 rabbis and other Jewish leaders from the United States and elsewhere have signed a public letter urging Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

MARTÍNEZ: The rabbis say they cannot keep silent about what they call, quote, "the use of starvation as a weapon of war." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied there is starvation in Gaza, but the rabbis disagree, and they say Israel's actions damage not just the country's reputation but Judaism itself.

INSKEEP: We have called Yonat Shimron, who covers Judaism for Religion News Service in partnership with NPR. Good morning.

YONAT SHIMRON: Good morning.

INSKEEP: How significant is this letter by a thousand religious leaders?

SHIMRON: Well, this letter demonstrates that there may be a line that many rabbis are not willing to cross. They've been able to put up with a lot with regard to Israel's actions, but the starvation crisis in Gaza is giving them pause. These signatories to this letter, they're mainstream rabbis from many denominations in the U.S. and England, and there's more than a thousand signatures. It's significant in that it focuses on starvation and the humanitarian crisis, not against the war. The signatories still say they unequivocally support Israel's battle against Hamas.

INSKEEP: Useful to know that stipulation. Nevertheless, I wonder - in a divided populace where emotions are so high, are there some risks, even for Jewish leaders, to speak in this way?

SHIMRON: Many mainstream American rabbis are very committed to Israel and very supportive. Support for Israel is, in many ways, a pillar of American Judaism. They say a prayer for Israel every Shabbat. Their congregations raise millions of dollars for Israel. They travel there frequently. They send their kids on all kinds of programs there. Many Jewish leaders are loath to speak out against Israel because it might alienate members of their congregation. Many are afraid of losing members, losing financial support and relationship. This issue threatens to tear many congregations apart.

INSKEEP: I am imagining that there are groups or factions among American Jews who support Israel's government or perhaps minimize what we've seen out of Gaza or feel that it is Hamas' fault or anything else. There must be a big divide here.

SHIMRON: Yes. Many American Jews still support the war, and they're strongly behind Israel. But growing numbers feel that it's gone on too far. And younger Jews, in particular, feel this is an unjust and immoral assault on Palestinians, and they're stepping away from mainstream Jewish institutions.

INSKEEP: How are American Jews feeling about the way that their attachment to Israel or the way that they may be perceived in the United States is - Israel's government is blamed for what's happening in Gaza?

SHIMRON: Yeah. So many Jews are frankly afraid. They see instances of antisemitism, such as the killing of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, the firebombing of a march to bring back the hostages in Colorado, and that makes many American Jews fear attending communal gatherings and other public events. They understand that people are angry at Israel and not at American Jews, but they fear more violence, and that makes it difficult to talk about this. That's where statements like this one from rabbis can help because it puts some distance between American Jews and Israel.

INSKEEP: Yonat Shimron is with Religion News Service. Thanks so much.

