/ Cranes and shipping containers are seen at a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Katie Wagner, the supply chain director of an Iowa-based computer hardware maker, about how her company expects its bottom line to be hurt if the U.S. follows through on threats to impose retaliatory tariffs on trading partners starting Aug. 1.

