© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How tariffs are impacting Amazon Prime Days

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 8, 2025 at 11:55 AM EDT
(AP)
/
(AP)

Amazon’s Prime Days are running into unease about trade and tariffs. Some sellers are not offering discounts this year because they are already dealing with higher costs. Some consumers may be looking for deals ahead of prices going up.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with “Full Disclosure” host Roben Farzad about how tariffs may affect Amazon Prime Days and what that will indicate about tariffs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Here and Now stories
Here & Now Newsroom