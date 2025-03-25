Ohio Education Association president hints at possible ballot issue if state cuts school funding

Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro said that his group and its allies may pursue a ballot issue if the state legislature approves Gov. Mike DeWine's budget without restoring cuts to education.

The proposed budget includes a $103.4 million cut in funding for public schools over two years.

DiMauro appeared on WOSU's "All Sides with Amy Juravich" on Tuesday morning to discuss school funding.

"We have been working with members on both sides of the aisle to try to get improvements in the funding formula compared to what the governor proposed," DiMauro said.

DiMauro said he is optimistic that things are going to be better when he sees a substitute bill coming out in the next couple of weeks.

But he's going to wait and see.

"If we get to the end and our schools aren't fully and fairly funded, then I think we need to think about other options going around the legislature, perhaps directly to the citizens of Ohio to make sure that we have a long-term solution that ensures that every single student attending our public schools has what they need to succeed," DiMauro said.

DiMauro told WOSU after appearing on "All Sides" that options include asking voters to approve a constitutional amendment or a new statute.

"Our focus is very much on the budget. We're ready to dig into that more deeply," DiMauro said. "We want the legislature to do their jobs."

Earlier in March, Columbus City Schools' Superintendent Angela Chapman said that the district could lose more than $45 million over the next two years under the state's proposed funding.

That would essentially wipe out the operating revenue generated by the levy that voters approved in Nov. 2023, which is about $38 million.