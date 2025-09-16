Officials say there's no threat after three Ohio State campus buildings were evacuated

Authorities say there is no threat after three buildings on the campus of Ohio State University were evacuated Tuesday.

According to university officials, the Caldwell Lab, Bolz Hall and Journalism building were evacuated after a suspicious device was found inside the Caldwell Lab.

A bomb squad was dispatched to the scene.

People were instructed to avoid the area.

It's not known if anyone has been charged in connection with the incident.

This story will be updated.