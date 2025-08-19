Former Ohio State President E. Gordon Gee returning to university as a consultant

Former Ohio State University President E. Gordon Gee is returning to OSU as a consultant for one year.

Gee, 81, will hold residences with the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, the Moritz College of Law and the Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture and Society.

The university said Gee will meet with faculty and students to "provide support, advice and perspectives on higher education."

Gee also will participate in classroom discussions and public engagements.

Gee said in a statement that current Ohio State President Ted Carter asked him to return during his sabbatical leave from West Virginia University, which he left last month after 11 years as president.

“I am honored that President Carter asked me to return to Ohio State during my sabbatical leave from West Virginia University,” Gee said. “Ohio State has played an extraordinary role in my life as have the people of Ohio, and to be able to serve the university in an advisory capacity is a great privilege.”

“We have an exciting vision for Ohio State to define the future of higher education, and we can only benefit from having experienced leadership voices around the table,” Carter said in a statement. “Gordon knows Ohio State well and will bring valuable insights to our conversations. I am pleased to welcome him to campus.”

Gee will report directly to Executive Vice President and Provost Ravi Bellamkonda.

Gee was president of Ohio State from 1990-1998 and 2007-2013. He has also served as president of Vanderbilt University, Brown University and the University of Colorado.