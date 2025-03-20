Can you look at these 9 photos and not smile on International Day of Happiness?

What's the appropriate greeting for the International Day of Happiness? Happy Happiness Day? Have a happy day of happiness? Happy happy to ya?

You may think this is a frivolous question, but today — March 20 — is in fact International Day of Happiness. Declared by the United Nations in 2013, this special day recognizes the importance of happiness as "a fundamental goal" in people's lives around the world.

"It's a day to be happy, of course!" the U.N. offers.

The theme this year is "caring and sharing." We asked the photojournalists of The Everyday Projects — a global community of photographers — to share images from their archives that can spark happiness and are also featuring a picture by one of NPR's photographers.

Happy happiness day!

Anastas Tarpanov / The Everyday Projects / Members of the Roma community in Sofia, Bulgaria, celebrate at a wedding, with musicians entertaining the guests.

Ben de la Cruz/NPR / Ruth Infante (second from left), a single mother of three, and her classmates donned traditional flowing dresses for their Cumbia dance performance at a center in Bogotá, Colombia, that provides happy respite for family caregivers.

Yolanda Escobar Jiménez / The Everyday Projects / ‎ / ‎ Paulina Iza Tipán, who's 36, is a guide in Ecuador's Cotopaxi National Park. She has lived near the Cotopaxi Volcano all her life and, even so, she says that every day she sees it differently. "I love it here, I will never get tired of coming here." Photographer Yolanda Escobar Jiménez adds: "When I met Paulina she spread that joy of belonging to a place, of being happy where she is and with what she does. She loves to show tourists her place in the world."

Amnon Gutman / The Everyday Projects / Children from the eastern city of Kharkiv in Ukraine learn how to breakdance to relieve tension and stress from the ongoing war in their city and country — a moment of joy amid the sorrows of conflict.



Fawaz Oyedeji / The Everyday Projects / ‎ / ‎ A woman takes a young girl to school in Bariga, Lagos. Photographer Fawaz Oyedeji says: "I had just started shooting that calm morning for a project on election posters when she passed by carrying a girl and a schoolbag. Her unexpected smile set a friendly pace for the rest of my day in the field."

Anthony Shintai / The Everyday Projects / ‎ / ‎ Dancer Chris Radford performs with friends during rehearsals at Fabric Studio in Birmingham in the United Kingdom. Photographer Anthony Shintai says: "I chose this image as the expression on Chris' face resembles freedom, embracing the moment, surrounded by friends doing what they love to do."

Andre Malerba / The Everyday Projects / ‎ / ‎ A woman basks in the beauty of the cherry blossoms in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photographer Andre Malerba says: "People from all over the country and abroad come to enjoy the beauty of nature, often camping for several days so as to wake up with sun and get the most out of their time with the blossoms. It is a wonderful example of nature drawing people away from every day life and the cities to enjoy something simple together. "