Lawyer for former NFL player Le'Veon Bell to challenge $25 million judgement against client

The lawyer for former NFL running back and Groveport Madison High School graduate Le'Veon Bell says he will try to get a $25 million court judgment against his client thrown out.

In February, a Franklin County jury awarded that amount to a relative of Bell's who filed suit in 2024 against Bell and his brother, La'Vonte Bell.

In the suit, the relative claimed the Bells sexually abused her as a child. The jury also decided that the relative is entitled to $11 million in damages from La'Vonte Bell.

Le'Veon Bell's attorney, Thomas Shaffer, tells WOSU that his client denies all the allegations and was never served with the suit. Neither of the Bell brothers appeared in court.

The relative's lawyer, John Camillus, says his position is that Le'Veon Bell was served.

Le'Veon Bell graduated from Groveport Madison High School in 2010.

Neither man has been criminally charged.