VP Vance met with protests during trip home to Cincinnati

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published March 9, 2025 at 9:53 PM EDT
a man in a white shirt speaks while gesturing with his left hand
Brandon Bell
/
AP
Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters during a visit to the U.S. border with Mexico Wednesday, March 5, 2025 in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Protesters gathered near Vice President JD Vance's home in Walnut Hills multiple days over the weekend. Patrick McDevitt of Clifton was part of a group at the corner of Columbia Parkway and Taft Sunday with a Ukrainian flag. He said he's upset about the Trump administration's moves to cut off military aid and intelligence to Ukraine as it fights back against Russia's invasion.

"I think we can't allow Russia and Putin to take over and invade — in an unprovoked way — sovereign nations," McDevitt said.

McDevitt was there with roughly a dozen other protesters. He said earlier that day a larger crowd had gathered.

Some of the local protests drew national attention after Vance posted on X about his interaction with a group of protesters in Walnut Hills on Saturday. Vance called the protesters an expletive in the post and claimed they followed him and his 3-year-old daughter. Protesters have said they simply passed Vance unintentionally on the street. The vice president said he engaged briefly with protestors in a discussion about Ukraine before leaving.

"It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you're chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you're a s—t person," Vance wrote on X.

Our news partner WCPO obtained video of the interaction.

Ann Henry, who shared her video with WCPO, claims Vance's post on X is a fabrication of the incident. She says she and the other protesters spontaneously passed Vance as they were headed to the nearby protest.

"No one was chasing him," she told WCPO.

Read more:

Nick Swartsell
Nick came to WVXU in 2020. He has reported from a nuclear waste facility in the deserts of New Mexico, the White House press pool, a canoe on the Mill Creek, and even his desk one time.
