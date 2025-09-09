Ohio State Patrol to take expanded law enforcement role in Cincinnati

Ohio state troopers will play a more active law enforcement role in Cincinnati using data to target crime hotspots.

The city of Cincinnati has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ohio Department of Public Safety to bring in state troopers to help with violent crime prevention.

That MOU lays out the perimeters for so-called "joint enforcement operations," including increased traffic patrols by troopers, aerial criminal apprehension support, focused investigation into places like liquor establishments that have been the scenes of repeated crime, and a partnership between Cincinnati's Crime Gun Intelligence Center and the state's Narcotics Intelligence Center.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Mayor Aftab Pureval, and Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge, as well as local elected leaders and federal law enforcement officials announced the partnership at a news conference Tuesday.

"In very specific crime segments, we're seeing positive progress," Pureval said. "However, it's not enough. Which is why we're continuing to deepen our relationship with the governor and his law enforcement resources."

In addition, city and state officials will work with federal authorities to pursue federal gun charges against criminals who use illegal firearms.

A portion of the MOU acknowledges the city's Collaborative Agreement, which was instituted following the 2001 police shooting of Timothy Thomas in Over-the-Rhine. The agreement is designed to address racial disparities in law enforcement.

"OSHP agrees that any OSHP participants in Joint Enforcement Operations shall attend an operational briefing that includes a portion on the history and background of the Collaborative Agreement," the MOU reads.

'This has real results'

DeWine said the average citizen of Cincinnati likely won't notice the expanded presence of state troopers.

"You're not going to see any difference Downtown or in the neighborhoods," he said. "But our experience in other cities has been that this has some real, real results."

DeWine said Cleveland, Columbus, Youngstown, Dayton and other cities already have similar agreements.

"Every city in this state has a relatively small number of criminals who cause 80 to 90 percent of the violence," he said. "These are the individuals we're going after."

Under the agreement, CPD would still have the ultimate say over law enforcement activities in the city.

Chief Theetge said CPD welcomes the partnership.

"Our expanded partnerships mean we have more hands, more eyes, and more hearts committed to the cause of safety," she said.

Federal partnership

Troopers and other state law enforcement officials have been working with U.S. Marshals on a special task force to apprehend violent fugitives. Cincinnati will take part in that partnership as well.

That task force is called the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team. It's made up of OSHP, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction's Adult Parole Authority, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio and other local and state agencies.

The task force is currently engaged in a Cincinnati-based operation called Operation Queen City Justice, according to DeWine's office, and has apprehended roughly a dozen fugitives with active warrants.

"These are people who are wanted on charges such as arson, burglary, sexual assault, and murder," DeWine said. "Now we're beefing up these partnerships in Cincinnati even more."

DeWine said local and state law enforcement will work with U.S. attorneys to pursue federal gun charges against people who commit crimes with guns they own illegally. Federal gun regulations are stricter than Ohio's, DeWine said, with higher penalties.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Dominic Gerace spoke at Tuesday's news conference. He said his office is focused on "street level" crime in addition to larger-scale national offenses.

"The federal government and federal law enforcement care very deeply about local crime and what's going on in local communities," he said.

Pureval said CPD is in talks with state and federal law enforcement about enhanced tracking of parole violators as well. That's been a big issue locally after the murder of Patrick Heringer in Over-the-Rhine June 4. Mordecia Black is charged in Heringer's death and allegedly violated his parole by removing his ankle monitor and breaking into at least two houses.

Addressing other issues, including the National Guard

Pureval said crime had been uneven in the city this summer. Some neighborhoods, including Downtown and Over-the-Rhine, have seen spikes in some violent and property crimes, even as overall crime rates across the city have generally dropped slightly.

"Violent crime continues to be a challenge," Pureval said. "Our local law enforcement has worked night and day to combat these concerning trends."

DeWine said the partnership is about preventing violent crime and isn't an attempt to head off the Trump administration sending in the National Guard. That's something Trump has mentioned as a possibility for cities like Chicago and New Orleans.

Pureval said Cincinnati is happy to partner with state and federal authorities, but doesn't need the National Guard.

"It would be a massive waste of resources and would actually make our city less safe," Pureval said.

