Your Answers: Write an article about your community!

Your writing assignment for the week is: Write an article about your community!

One thing that makes my community special is the amount of businesses in it. You can't go into my community with $20 and be hungry, because of how many restaurants there are. Another thing that makes my community special is how nice most people are. Everyone in this community is very nice and very friendly. P.S, tell newshound I said hi!

— Timmy, Strongsville Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

My community is Richfield. It is amazing. We have a park where people play soccer. It has a playground for kids. A trail for dogs to walk. The people in my community are also great. We have great teachers. Everyone is kind if someone is not included, someone will play with them.

Ps NewsHound is the best!

— Max, Bath Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I think my community is special because we have great people here. Everyone here is astonishingly nice. Back where I used to live if you said have a nice day to someone you would get ignored. Everyone here will greet you and not ignore you when you give them a compliment or say thank you. So that is why I think my community stands out.

— Ethan, Shaw Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

My community is special because there's great schools, great people, wonderful education, and the best teachers. We all get taught and treated well. Almost every holiday we see people decorate their house, even if the holiday only lasts one day!! I love my teachers and the schools. My community is great!!

— Lilian, Parkwood Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

My community is very, very special because of all the loving people in it. Also, there are many things to do for kindness. The PTO of my school granted us all slumberkins which focus on calming ourselves down. The yeti's, which we got, focus on mindfulness. Also, the neighbors here are just awesome! When I went on vacation for a month, we asked my neighbors to dog sit for us, and they agreed in an instant! For a month! And that is why my community is truly an amazing place to live in. Tell NewsHound I said hi.

— Ruby, Maryland Elementary