Your Answers: What do you think got that dinosaur sick?

We’ve got the scoop on fossils!

Paleontologists and fossil experts are known for digging up startling discoveries but recent remains in Denmark are most definitely not your average fossil find!

They found vomit that they believe to have come up from a Cretaceous-era dinosaur.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to hear your theories: What do you think got that dinosaur sick?

I think what got the dinosaur sick is maybe some rotten plants that he did not like! Another hypothesis is that he or she might have eaten an egg or some type of animal he wouldn't like.

— Ambrielle, Gates Mills School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think the reason the dinosaur got sick is because there was some bacteria or a type of disease on the thing it ate. It probably upset its stomach and made it vomit. After a while, minerals and other things got inside of it and made it fossilized.

— Jonathan, Olmsted Falls Intermediate School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think that dinosaurs got sick because they ate some food and started running around and didn't wait for their stomach to digest. I also did not know that dinosaurs can vomit! It is gross. Anyway tell NewsHound he is the coolest doggo I have seen in my life. Aren't you, NewsHound?

— Emilia, Ella Canavan

NewsHound knows he's the coolest!

Dear NewsDepth,

My theory on how that creature got sick is that the dinosaur may have eaten something that was old (like spoiled food) that made it sick. The kind of old food that it ate would depend on the kind of dinosaur. If it was a meat eater, it could have eaten old dead animal meat. If it was a plant eater, it could have eaten a plant that was poisonous. This is my theory for why the dinosaur puked.

— Alexander, Strongsville Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think the dinosaur got sick by eating too many animals. A lot of animals have bones in their bodies. Too many bones can lead to health problems. So I think he vomited out the bones. I stated this thought because I think I saw bones in the vomit.

— Tommy, Northfield Elementary School

You got a great eye for details, Tommy!