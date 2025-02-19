Your Answers: Why is preserving history important?

In this week’s episode, we catch up with a group in Baltimore that is working to preserve the country's first Black-owned shipyard, which opened back in 1866!

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: Why is preserving history important?

I think history is important because if we don't keep history recorded then we won't be able to prepare for something that has happened before. I also think it is important that we keep history so we have a good subject in school.

— Sam, McCord Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think that history is important because it can teach us so many things about the people (and animals) that were alive before us. It can teach us how the humans that used to live off of food that we cannot digest today could digest their food. Also history teaches us about what extinct animals ate and how they survived.

— Hazel, St. Catharine of Siena

Dear NewsDepth,

The preservation of history is important so we can build a base for future generations and help us tell stories of remarkable people. Also so we don't repeat a bad phase in history such as the Holocaust.

— Emily, Kensington Intermediate

Dear NewsDepth,

It is important for history to be preserved because we need to know why and how these things happen. P.S. Does Newshound actually know how to type?

— Izzy, Horace Mann Elementary

NewsHound doesn't actually know how to type ... yet! He's still practicing.

Dear NewsDepth,

I think history is important because if we didn't know what happened in the past then we might make the same mistakes again. If this happens, history never might have happened. If we didn't have history we wouldn't know that Dr. King had a dream or anything ... It would be like I never happened.

— Harley, Little Miami Elementary