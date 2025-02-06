© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

A+: Lakota East Reforestation

Published February 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST

In 2017, Mark Folta, a science teacher at Lakota East High School, initiated the Lakota East Reforestation Project by convincing the school to let a patch of grass grow into a natural habitat.

Students helped plant tree saplings and create a plant nursery, eventually transforming the area into a thriving environment with over 200 students participating.

With support from organizations like the Taking Root Foundation, they planted around 90% native trees and worked on controlling invasive species.

The project has provided hands-on learning opportunities for students and helped restore part of Ohio’s rapidly disappearing native forests.

Future plans include expanding the habitat with a pollinator garden and sunflowers.

This project earned the school’s A+ Award for its environmental impact and educational value!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

Tags
NewsDepth Season 55 NewsDepth: A+ Award