A+: Lakota East Reforestation

In 2017, Mark Folta, a science teacher at Lakota East High School, initiated the Lakota East Reforestation Project by convincing the school to let a patch of grass grow into a natural habitat.

Students helped plant tree saplings and create a plant nursery, eventually transforming the area into a thriving environment with over 200 students participating.

With support from organizations like the Taking Root Foundation, they planted around 90% native trees and worked on controlling invasive species.

The project has provided hands-on learning opportunities for students and helped restore part of Ohio’s rapidly disappearing native forests.

Future plans include expanding the habitat with a pollinator garden and sunflowers.

This project earned the school’s A+ Award for its environmental impact and educational value!

