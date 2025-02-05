Hundreds of Ohioans join national protest over Trump administration's first days in office

1 of 7 — Screen Shot 2025-02-05 at 1.09.29 PM.png 2 of 7 — Protestor holds sign saying %22Jesus was a refugee%22.jpg Protestor holds sign saying Jesus was a refugee Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau 3 of 7 — Protestor holds signs promoting diversity.jpg Protestor holds signs promoting diversity Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau 4 of 7 — Protestors hold womens rights signs.jpg Protestors hold signs promoting women's rights Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau 5 of 7 — CONNIE GILHOOLEY PIC 020525.png Connie Gilhooley of Englewood participates in an anti-Trump protest on the Statehouse lawn. Daniel Konik / Statehouse News Bureau 6 of 7 — Protestors hold quilt with a unity message.jpg Protestors hold a quilt with a unity message Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau 7 of 7 — Protestors at Ohio Statehouse.jpg Protestors at Ohio Statehouse Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau

Hundreds of Ohioans from across the state gathered in near-freezing temperatures to protest at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday. It was part of a national movement known as “50 states, 50 protests, one day” event, also known as the “50501 movement”, had one main theme - to criticize President Trump’s first days in office.

Connie Gilhooley traveled from Englewood, near Dayton, to take part in the protest. Like many who were there, she said she is upset about Elon Musk, an unelected businessman and friend of Trump’s, who she says is getting too much power.

“Elon is just being a bull going through everything and he is in areas that he has no business being in. Congress has not approved the dismantling of the things he’s dismantling. I’m really fearful of just losing our democracy,” Gilhooley said.

Mona Bailey, a public school teacher from Farmersville, also near Dayton, said she is upset with cuts Trump is making to agencies and federal efforts. She said she is worried Trump will eliminate the US Department of Education and pull federal funds that are needed to teach her children who have special needs.

“It hurts all of us but I work with the kids that hurt the most. And I’m tired of watching this,” Bailey said. “Our government is supposed to be by the people for the people. And it’s not for us right now. And it’s not for the kids and I’m the voice for them. And I’m saying, stop, do your job and do right for the kids.”

Bryan Curtiss of Columbus said many voters sat out and others were misled, and everyone will pay the price for that.

“Do your homework before you go to the polls is the lesson we are learning here. This is a rude awakening. We should not be doing this. We should have learned about Project 2025 last July, not now. It’s too late now,” Curtiss said. “We are stuck with these changes and it’s going to get much, much worse over the next four years of Trump.”

Protestors carried signs decrying Trump’s stands on women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, diversity, equity and inclusion, immigration, and human rights. Many said they hope the protests will prompt others to take action and convince federal lawmakers to change course.

Musk, the man Trump appointed to lead up a government efficiency effort, has been lambasted for accessing sensitive documents. Trump has been criticized for firing federal employees and dismantling federal programs, all with seemingly little opposition from other elected officeholders.