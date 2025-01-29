Write To Us: How has the cold weather impacted your community?

A once-in-a-generation snowstorm is delighting some people - and animals - in the far south who've never seen snow!

While public safety on the roads and inside homes is the number one priority when it comes to winter storms, it is not the only cause for concern for some.

small businesses across Arkansas faced significant setbacks during this month’s winter storms.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: How has the cold weather impacted your community?

Did your school have a snow day? Did your neighborhood have power outages? Was it dangerous to drive?

