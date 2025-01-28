Petting Zoo: Feeding Deer

The McMahon family is in their 16 season feeding deer to help restore herd numbers in the Piscataquis County area.

Last season, they dished out 28 tons of oats in 84 days on their 12 acre property.

Each morning around 9 a.m.. You can find hungry herds waiting for their meal. Their movements are all captured on live stream and broadcast online.

Each day, thousands of people across the world tune in to see the deer and other critters on the Brownville Food Pantry for deer YouTube page. The page has 134,000 subscribers and growing.

The Brownville Food Pantry for Deer founder, Richard McMahon fell in love with feeding deer at the age of 7 years old and is still going at it 71 years later!