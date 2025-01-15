© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Elephant Seals Migrating

Published January 15, 2025 at 1:48 PM EST

The elephant seals have returned to Drake's Beach in California for their winter breeding season.

Park rangers estimated around 30 seals on the beach, and more are expected.

While Drake's Beach is off-limits to the public, visitors can safely view the seals from a distance.

The seals' migration is the largest marine mammal migration on Earth, and it takes them from the Aleutian Islands in Alaska to northern California, where they rest and breed.

The National Park Service has implemented fencing to ensure safety after previous incidents of seals invading parking areas. But visitors are encouraged to check the park's website for updates and be mindful of the seals' space, especially when pups are born.

Tags
NewsDepth Season 55 NewsDepth: Petting Zoo