Write To Us: How do you stay active during winter?

Ready to hit the slopes? In this week’s episode we go outside to play some winter sports.

We meet an 85-year-old avid skier that has skied every season since the 70s! We also jump into an icy lake in the state of Washington for a polar plunge.

Well, maybe taking a dip in January is not your thing, but: How do you stay active during the winter months?

