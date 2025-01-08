© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: How do you stay active during winter?

Published January 8, 2025 at 6:04 PM EST

Ready to hit the slopes? In this week’s episode we go outside to play some winter sports.

We meet an 85-year-old avid skier that has skied every season since the 70s! We also jump into an icy lake in the state of Washington for a polar plunge.

Well, maybe taking a dip in January is not your thing, but: How do you stay active during the winter months?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their answers.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

Tags
NewsDepth Season 55 NewsDepth: Inbox