Ohio had record number of tornadoes in 2024, more than $20 million in property damage

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By George Shillcock
Published December 30, 2024 at 3:57 PM EST
A home on Westbreeze Drive in Hilliard was hit by a tornado, causing the home to collapse into the neighbor's garage. There have been multiple reports of damage across central Ohio after severe weather moved through the area in the early morning of Feb. 28, 2024.
George Shillcock
/
WOSU
Ohio had a record-setting number of tornadoes in 2024 with the destructive storms causing millions of dollars in property damage and killing several people.

Tornado season largely lasted between late February until late July, spawning 73 tornadoes. Additionally, there were two more tornadoes in late September. The severe weather killed three people and injured 34 others around the state.

A 74th tornado was confirmed to have touched down Sunday in Union County near Marysville. The National Weather Service in Wilmington says it is surveying the damage from the weak EF0 tornado.

NWS said the number of tornadoes shattered Ohio's previous record of 62, which was set back in 1992.

The most destructive tornado hit the Indian Lake community in March. Three people were killed as a result of that tornado, which reached EF3 level with wind speeds of 136 to 165 mph. The tornado stayed within Logan and Auglaize counties on its 32-mile path.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports the Indian Lake tornado caused about $5 million in damage.

This year, tornadoes across Ohio caused about $22 million in property damage and about $150,000 in crop damage.

Warren County in southwest Ohio had the most tornadoes with a total of six. Franklin, Licking, Mercer and Muskingum counties tied for the second-most reported tornadoes with five each.
