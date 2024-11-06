A+: Collinwood Civics 2.0

This week's A+ Award goes to the Civics 2.0 students at Collinwood High School in Cleveland for their efforts in helping their classmates prepare to vote!

The group, made up of students like Michael, Patrick, Nathaniel, and Errion, is passionate about community issues like education and democracy.

They not only attend events to learn about important national issues but also assist their peers in becoming informed voters.

For example, Patrick, a senior, helped 19 of his classmates register to vote.

Nathaniel and Errion, both juniors, are creating a PowerPoint presentation to educate their peers about candidates and key issues, such as school funding and new voting district laws.

They emphasize the importance of making informed decisions when voting and being careful about where they get their news.

The group is guided by their faculty advisor, Ms. McCall, and is known for their leadership and dedication to their community.

These students are helping to ensure that first-time voters feel confident and well-prepared as they head to the ballot box.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.