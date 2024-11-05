© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The Justice Department sending monitors to 27 states for the general election

By Ryan Lucas
Published November 5, 2024 at 4:50 PM EST
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Scranton High School in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Scranton High School in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The Justice Department enforces federal laws that protect the rights of Americans to vote. As part of that mission, it regularly sends staff to monitor elections in communities across the U.S.

The department says it is sending monitors to 86 jurisdictions in 27 states to field questions and complaints from the public about possible violations of federal voting rights laws. That includes statutes that prohibit voter intimidation and voter suppression, as well as laws that ensure access to the polls for people with disabilities.

It says complaints about violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should first be reported immediately to local authorities.

Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
