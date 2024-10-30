A+: Roosevelt Rangers

At Roosevelt School in Lakewood, a unique house system fosters a sense of family among students.

With five houses—Reveur, Atrismo, Isibindi, Amistad, and Sollevare—students are assigned to a house when they join, creating a supportive community.

Each house has its own mascot, color, and values, such as accountability and kindness.

Throughout the year, houses earn points for positive behaviors and hold spirited meetings where students celebrate each other's accomplishments.

House leaders express pride in their roles, emphasizing respect and role modeling.

The school's system successfully promotes teamwork and community, earning the Rangers an A+ Award for their achievements and accountability!

