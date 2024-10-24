© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Public visitation for Pete Rose set for Nov. 10

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published October 24, 2024 at 4:37 PM EDT
Former Cincinnati Reds player Pete Rose smiles as he stands for pictures during the dedication of his statue outside Great American Ballpark prior to a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Cincinnati.
John Minchillo
/
AP
The late Cincinnati Reds player Pete Rose smiles as he stands for pictures during the dedication of his statue outside Great American Ballpark prior to a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Cincinnati.

A public visitation for Cincinnati's "Hit King" will be held next month at Great American Ball Park. Pete Rose died in September at age 83.

The visitation will begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, and will last 14 hours (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) in honor of the number 14 he wore.

In a statement, Rose's daughter, Fawn Rose, says the family is "deeply moved by the overwhelming love and support from the people of Cincinnati, the entire baseball community, and fans across the world as we mourn the loss of our beloved Dad, Grandpa, and Brother, Pete Rose."

She says the visitation will be a time for all who admired her father to come together to honor his legacy, and say their goodbyes before the family "lays him to rest privately."

The Cincinnati Reds say people should enter the stadium though the main gates on Crosley Terrace. From there, they will be directed into queue lines leading to a visitation area overlooking the field from the main concourse.

The Reds are also planning to celebrate "Pete Rose Day" next season at a game on May 14, 2025. More details about that will be released at a later date.

