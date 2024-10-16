Your Answers: Life in Space?

On June 5, 2024, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore launched to the International Space Station, but their mission hit an unexpected snag.

What was meant to be an 8-day trip extended into an 8-month stay.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: What do you think life would be like in space?

Dear NewsDepth,

The 1st thing I would do is wake up and eat my breakfast then I would check the news (NewDepth ofc) then I would fly to the moon to and back then by the time I'm back I would go to eat then sleep.

— Sarem, St. Catharine of Siena

I would study how the zero gravity effect works and how it affects animals and plants.

— Simon, Ledgeview Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I think life in space would be really fun because you can float around,look at all the planets and see earth from afar. But it would also be scary because there is so much we still do not know. but overall I think it would be really fun to be in space!!!!

— Maddie, St. Ursula Villa

-Wake Up

-Eat Some Space Dry Ice Cream

-Go For My Daily Space Walk

-Go To Work

-Eat More Ice Cream

-Go To Bed

— Sadie, Kensington Intermediate

Dear NewsDepth, I would feel like life would be pretty interesting in space. Life would be interesting in space because there would be no gravity. We would get to float everywhere and get to see all the stars and planets. I recently downloaded a space app and got to see all the events that will happen and Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and other planets too. This is why I think life would be interesting in space.

— Ava, Botkins Elementary