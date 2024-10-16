Write To Us: Tips for limiting social media usage?
Many individuals, particularly young people, are facing the growing problem of social media addiction.
Tik-Tok faces new lawsuits from 14 state attorneys general who argue the app’s endless, scrolling content is addictive and can disrupt sleep.
For our write-to-us this week, we want to hear your tips for limiting social media usage?
Teachers and parents,
We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.
- the NewsDepth team