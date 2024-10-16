Cody, a seventh grader at Bay Middle School, recently earned the A+ Award for his exceptional achievements in athletics!

This summer, he qualified for the AAU Junior Olympic Track and Field National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he won the national championship in the Under 13 Discus with an impressive throw of 149 feet and 6 inches.

Beyond track, Cody is also a talented football player, having started at a young age.

He emphasizes the importance of hard work, teamwork, and supporting teammates, which he believes contribute to success both in sports and academics.

With ambitions for an undefeated football season and qualifying for the Ohio Middle School State Championships in track, Cody continues to strive for excellence.

Congratulations to Cody on his remarkable accomplishments!

