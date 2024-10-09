© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Petting Zoo: Baby Shark in Freshwater Lake

Published October 9, 2024 at 1:26 PM EDT

A baby bull shark was spotted in Lakes Park, which might sound unusual, but bull sharks can live in both fresh and saltwater.

According to Susannah Cogburn, a graduate student at Florida Gulf Coast University, the shark likely traveled from Estero Bay through Hendry Creek, possibly pushed by floodwaters from Hurricane Helene.

While living in freshwater might cause some stress, the shark should be fine as long as it has enough food, which seems likely since it's the only shark in the lake.

