A+: NBA Math Hoops

This week’s A+ Award goes to Eva and Alayna, 6th graders at Incarnate Word Academy in Parma Heights, for combining their love of algebra, basketball, and board games through NBA Math Hoops!

The game helps students strengthen algebra skills through teamwork, and their teacher, Ms. Hribar, is impressed by how it has strengthened their friendship as well.

The girls even played in competitions, with Alayna advancing to the World Championship in New York City!

Their dedication exemplifies the school's values of wisdom, accountability, resilience, and open-heartedness.

