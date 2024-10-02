Write To Us: What ways can technology help the environment?

In this episode we talk about technological advances that can help the environment.

For example, at the University of Nevada, researchers are working on a groundbreaking solution to tackle Las Vegas' water shortage through a process called atmospheric water harvesting.

And scientists in Iceland are working to harness the intense energy from volcanoes - energy which is completely clean.

For our write-to-us this week, tell us what ways can technology help the environment?

