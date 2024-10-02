© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: What ways can technology help the environment?

Published October 2, 2024 at 6:04 PM EDT

In this episode we talk about technological advances that can help the environment.

For example, at the University of Nevada, researchers are working on a groundbreaking solution to tackle Las Vegas' water shortage through a process called atmospheric water harvesting.

And scientists in Iceland are working to harness the intense energy from volcanoes - energy which is completely clean.

For our write-to-us this week, tell us what ways can technology help the environment?

