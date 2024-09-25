Your Answers: How do you know if a news report is accurate?

On this week’s episode we talk about media literacy, the ability to critically analyze what we learn from the media to determine its credibility.

So, how do you know if the information you see on the internet is one hundred percent true?

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know what do you look for in an article or report that indicates the news is accurate?

Dear NewsDepth,

If I'm unsure if something is true or not, the first thing I might do is ask my parents. I also might check the internet to see if other people are saying it's true or not true. :)

— Linda, Richardson Elementary

First I like to look in the comment section and see what people say, and if they have good reviews, and if they do I stop there. But if they don't, I check other resources to see if they are true.

— Ben, Cheshire Elementary School

Authority: Who is the author? What are their credentials?

Accuracy: Compare the author's information to that which you already know is reliable.

Coverage: Is the information relevant to your topic and does it meet your needs?

Currency: Is your topic constantly evolving?

— Kartier, John P. Parker

Dear NewsDepth,

My tips for knowing the news are: researching and looking for evidence; Also sometimes I ask different people if they have heard different things than I have heard.

(p.s. NewsHound is a really great doggy!)

— Meg, New Bremen Schools

Dear NewsDepth,

If you need to know which sites are credible and which aren’t, you look at the ending of the link. If it’s labeled .COM .GOV or .EDU, it is credible. Another way is to see if there’s an author of the article. A final way is to check the information that the article gave you with another site that you know is credible.

— Landon, East Woods Intermediate