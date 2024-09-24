Portage County Board of Elections won't use sheriff's office for security following Facebook post

The Portage County Board of Elections has reviewed its election protection plan, including whether the sheriff's office will be included in it. This comes after Republican Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski made national news for urging people to take note of yards with signs supporting Democratic presidential candidate and vice president Kamala Harris.

Portage County Board of Elections Deputy Director Terrie Nielsen said the decision was made to exclude the sheriff’s office from the security plans for early in-person voting.

“We have been hearing from people in the community that they are afraid to vote or are intimidated by those comments," Nielsen said.

In the post, Zuchowski suggested noting homes with Harris signs so that "when the Illegal human "Locust" (which she supports!) Need places to live...We'll already have the addresses of their New families...who supported their arrival!"

The post has since been removed. In a follow-up post, Zuchowski wrote that his previous comments "may have been a little misinterpreted?? I...as the elected sheriff, do have a first amendment right as do all citizens." He continued: "With elections, there are consequences. That being said...I believe that those who vote for individuals with liberal policies have to accept responsibility for their actions! I am a Law Man...Not a Politician!"

Nielsen said another factor is that Zuchowski is up for re-election as the Republican candidate on the ballot. She said the board decided it would be best to use private companies or officers from nearby communities to provide security for this election.

Last week, the NAACP and two chapters of the League of Women Voters reached out to Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, asking him to meet with voters about election security plans due to the sheriff's comments. In a written response, LaRose indicated he would not have time to do that since early overseas and military voting has begun.