Petting Zoo: Runaway Emu

A farmer in Newtown Pennsylvania got quite a scare earlier in the summer when her emu got scared from the fireworks and took off!

“I was scared because it kept opening its mouth and it had really long talons or claws on its feet," said Owen when he saw the emu in his neighborhood.

The emu originally escaped from a farm called Earth’s Best Organics where they raise emus for their eggs.

The flight-less bird was missing for 24 hours before it was recaptured.

Farmer Rosie Alfaro is taking steps so this doesn’t happen again. She says she’s planning to bring her emu from its outdoor enclosure to an indoor enclosure the next time there are fireworks so the animal doesn’t get spooked.

