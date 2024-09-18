© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Local Democratic Party holds peace rally in Springfield after threats

WYSO | By Chris Welter,
Samantha Sommer
Published September 18, 2024 at 10:35 PM EDT
A woman stands alongside a road and holds a sign with a heart and the words "not hate." Several other people with signs and flags stand behind her.
Chris Welter
/
WYSO
Rally goers in Springfield

The Democratic Party in Springfield hosted a peace rally Wednesday night to show their support for the local Haitian community.

The rally was organized in response to xenophobic rumors about the Haitian American community there that former president Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. JD Vance have spread.

Clark County Democratic party members said their volunteers have faced threats from far-right groups like the Proud Boys while canvassing for the upcoming election.

The party said it was going to cancel its monthly meeting because of those threats, but it decided to hold a rally instead.

County chair Austin Smith spoke to the about 100 attendees, including close to a dozen Haitian Americans.

"We will show our American pride, as our Haitian neighbors are here," Smith said. "They are also proudly patriotic Americans because we all share this Champion City."

Fanfan Dady is a Haitian American real estate agent who has lived with his family in Springfield for four years. He came to the rally and said the last few weeks have been stressful for him as a businessman and a parent.

"You can feel it in the air," Dady said. "Most of the parents are afraid; we are under pressure."

People rally in front of the Clark County Democrats office in Springfield, Ohio
Chris Welter
/
WYSO
People rally in front of the Clark County Democrats office in Springfield, Ohio

Miguelito Jerome is a Haitian American radio host who has lived in Springfield for three years. He says the rumors about Haitians are now affecting the entire Clark County community.

“It's a pity to see that the community is hurt and having to live that experience," he said. "It's harming all of us in our community.”

Businesses, schools, and hospitals have received more than 30 of threats of violence in the past week, leading to many evacuations and closures.

Surveillance towers have been erected in downtown Springfield and on the Springfield High School campus. Dozens of state troopers are also sweeping schools before classes start and patrolling the buildings.

Before the rally, Smith said that it would be non-political and asked people not to bring political signs.

But several rally-goers waved both American flags and held political signs for Democrats as cars drove past on a busy road. Other signs said things like "Love not hate" and "Immigrants are welcome."

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Tiffany Justice, the co-founder of the conservative nonprofit Moms for Liberty, will hold a town hall in Springfield on Thursday. The event will be from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Bushnell Events Center, 22 N. Fountain Ave., in the Edward Wren Room.
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Managing Editor at The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Chris got his start in radio in 2017 when he completed a six-month training at the Center for Community Voices. Most recently, he worked as a substitute host and the Environment Reporter at WYSO.
Samantha Sommer
Samantha Sommer is the news director for WYSO, where she leads a team of award-winning reporters and anchors and collaborates with NPR stations across Ohio. She joined the station in May 2022 after more than 20 years with Cox Enterprises, most recently as managing editor for investigations for the Dayton Daily News. Samantha also has served as the editor of the Springfield News-Sun, and Springfield bureau chief for WHIO TV and WHIO Radio. She is a Detroit native and a graduate of Northwestern University. Samantha is married with two adult stepchildren and a 4-year-old son.
