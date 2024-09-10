© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Listen to NPR's live coverage of the ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast

By Heidi Glenn
Published September 10, 2024
NPR

Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump debate for the first time tonight, and NPR will offer live special coverage, including live updates online.

The ABC News Presidential Debate will air at 9 p.m. ET for 90 minutes.

How to listen and watch

Click on the play button above to tune in to hear the debate, as well as for NPR analysis afterward. You can also find it on many public radio stations and in the NPR app. And you can watch the ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast live below.

Credit: ABC News Presidential Debate

During the debate, follow NPR's live blog for the latest context, analysis, fact-checking and color, and make sure to subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast to stay updated throughout the 2024 election.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Heidi Glenn
Heidi Glenn has been the Washington Desk’s digital editor since 2022, and at NPR since 2007, when she was hired as the National Desk’s digital producer. In between she has served as Morning Edition’s lead digital editor, helping the show’s audio stories find life online.
