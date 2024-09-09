1A sees 'James Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid'

One of the most talked about documentaries at this year’s Telluride Film Festival was “Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid.”

It tracks an 18-month period during which its subject, legendary Democratic political strategist James Carville, was at the forefront of the charge to convince President Joe Biden not to seek re-election in 2024.

Those with long memories will recall Carville famously declared “It’s the economy, stupid” while running Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in 1992.

The documentary looks back at his rise from the bayou to the Beltway. It also covers his storied and public relationship with his wife, Republican strategist Mary Matalin.

The film has been acquired by CNN Films and will debut on CNN on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. EST. It will also stream on Max later this fall and receive an Oscar-qualifying theatrical release.

1A’s arts correspondentJohn Horn spoke toCarvilleand the film’s director,Matt Tyrnauer. We hear that conversation.

