Columbus seeks restraining order to block cybersecurity expert from releasing data from hack

The city of Columbus has filed for a temporary restraining order against a cybersecurity expert who has been providing details about the city's data hack to the media, including WOSU.

The complaint filed Thursday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court asks the court to prevent David L. Ross Jr., who goes by Connor Goodwolf, from accessing, downloading and disseminating city data stolen in the July cyberattack on the city.

The filing said that Goodwolf has used the city's stolen data to reveal personal information on individuals.

The hacked data includes visitors to Columbus City Hall, domestic violence victims, and lists of people allegedly compiled to prevent their access to Columbus City Hall.

It also includes the identities of undercover police officers and child rape victims.

The complaint alleges Goodwolf's actions have violated state laws and city codes and have caused concern across central Ohio.

On Aug. 16, the city offered credit monitoring to all city residents and others impacted by the ransomware attack.

That came three days after Mayor Andrew J. Ginther said in a news conference all of the personal data obtained by a criminal group and published online was unusable.

But Goodwolf presented and discussed data he found on the dark web to media outlets.

Ginther then confirmed in an Aug. 17 press conference that personal information from private residents and others was released on the dark web.

He said that more personal information would be accessed or published.

And Ginther said that he accepted responsibility for giving out what ended up being inaccurate information earlier about the data being unusable. He said that was based on the best details he had at the time.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein is meeting with the media at 2:45 p.m. today to discuss the court action.