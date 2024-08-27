© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 1A Paris Paralympics preview

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published August 27, 2024 at 3:02 PM EDT
General signage sits at the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
General signage sits at the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

The Paralympic Games in Paris kick off today. Athletes with varying physical disabilities from 177 countries are heading to the city of light to compete in 22 different sports.

NBC promises record coverage of the Paralympic Games, but it wasn’t until the Tokyo Games when the Paralympics received prime time coverage.

This summer’s competition promises plenty of other firsts such as the largest refugee Paralympic team in history, a record number of women athletes, and more.

We sit down with some Paralympians and give you the full Paris Paralympics preview.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
Michelle Harven